Following the Federal High Court ruling on Wednesday which refused to grant Omoyele Sowore’s motion, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said that would consult with his client on the next step.

Falana made the remark in an interview with newsmen shortly after Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja refused to grant a motion filed to challenge the detention of Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow protests, for 45 days by the Department of State Services.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Taiwo Taiwo had in a ruling on August 8 in an exparte application, ordered Sowore’s detention for the said period to enable the DSS carry out and conclude its investigation on allegations levied against him.

Falana, who had asked the court to set aside the exparte order granted by Justice Taiwo, also applied for oral bail when Justice Maha rejected the earlier application.

Justice Maha, however, referred the matter back to Justice Taiwo for further hearing, ruling that it was not in the act of the court to overrule the decision of court of cognate jurisdiction.

Responding, Falana said: “We are going to consult our client with respect to our next step.

“The court has just delivered its ruling and we are going to meet with our client today in order to take a decision on the matter.

“In the interim, we are back to Hon Justice Taiwo as per the ruling of the court.”

On how he felt on the ruling, Falana said: “My feeling is irrelevant.

“I take instructions from clients and I am going to discuss the ruling with my client so that we can take appropriate decision.”

He said why the suit by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria was adjourned till September 11 was that Counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Ayo Apata, filed a fresh motion and he needed more time to send his reply.