Sowore brother’s killing suspicious – Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Monday said the killing of Olajide, the younger brother of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, was suspicious, saying it was a reflection of the porous security situation in the country.

Iba Adams, however, urged the police to unravel the true circumstances surrounding the killing and bring the culprits to book.

Sowore was shot by suspected Fulani herdsmen near Okada in Edo state on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he was studying Pharmacy.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed sadness at the occurrence, maintaining that the killing was a testimony of the protracted security situation in the country.

The Yoruba Generalissimo flayed the security situation, adding that nobody is safe in the country.

“The security situation in Nigeria is becoming so worrisome by the day and the country is heading towards a tailspin. It is a reflection of Federal Government’s failure to tackle the security challenges in the country. It is only in Nigeria that the government feels comfortable when people are killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Iba Adams also urged the Federal Government to concentrate on finding solution to the security challenges in the country, noting that the killing of Sowore’s younger brother, rather than dampen his spirit would only heighten his spirits.