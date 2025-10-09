Sowore announces date for protest march to Aso Rock for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has announced October 20 as the date for a protest march to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja to demand the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore made this known on his X handle on Thursday, stating that the demonstration, tagged #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, will commence by 7 a.m.

The activist, known for his consistent advocacy for civil rights and political reform, described the upcoming protest as a “historic” move, while assuring that it would be conducted peacefully and legally to demand the release of the IPOB leader.

The activist wrote, “We now have a date for the historic #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. It is October 20 at 7 am.”

On Wednesday, Sowore called on political leaders and other influential stakeholders from the South-East region to take concrete action towards securing the release of detained IPOB leader, declaring his readiness to lead a peaceful march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Also Read:

He urged South-East governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to move beyond verbal support and join the demonstration to secure Kanu’s release.

Sowore made the declaration in a post on his verified social media handle on Wednesday, adding that he was ready to set aside political differences in pursuit of justice for Kanu.

“I will set aside my differences with some politicians for one cause,” he wrote.

“I challenge every politician or person of good conscience from the Southeast who says they want Nnamdi Kanu released to stop the rhetoric.

“Time for action is NOW. Let’s march to the Aso Rock Villa.”

“Every governor, senator, member of the House, traditional ruler, priest, eze, Igbo person, and every Nigerian who believes in Kanu’s freedom, come out and do more than talk.

“I will lead this peaceful march to the Aso Rock Villa,” Sowore declared.

He specifically tagged Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, challenging them to join in the protest.

“No more empty noise. Let Governor Soludo (@CCSoludo), Senator Abaribe (@SenatorAbaribe), Alex Otti (@alexottiofr), Peter Obi (@PeterObi), and all others who claim to care step up and join us in person,” he said.

Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, stressed that the march would be peaceful and lawful, aimed at demanding justice and an end to what he described as the persecution of Nnamdi Kanu.

“We go together peacefully, legally, and visibly to demand justice and an end to MNK’s persecution. #FreeNnamdiKanuNow,” he added.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, following his arrest and extraordinary rendition to Nigeria from Kenya under controversial circumstances.

He faces charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement, filed by the Federal Government before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu has consistently pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Despite multiple court rulings ordering his release, the Federal Government has yet to comply, drawing condemnation from rights groups and political leaders.