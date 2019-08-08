Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has carpeted the Federal Government for arraigning former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress and convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, under the Terrorism Act.

The position of Afenifere was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, on Thursday.

It said the order marked “a new phase in the orchestrated conscription of the democratic space in Nigeria.”

Insisting that the Terrorism Act cannot be superior to the Constitution which stipulated that a citizen cannot be detained for more than 48 hours before being charged to court, Afenifere said Sowore was arrested before he could commit a crime, noting that he was being held illegally using the legal process.

The group said: “The order represents a new phase in the orchestrated conscription of the democratic space in Nigeria. Sowore was arrested before he could commit an offence and the DSS (Department of State Services) seems to want to go shopping for evidence to prosecute him.”