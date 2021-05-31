The Southern Senators Forum on Monday, described the death of former Presidential Political Adviser, Ahmed Gulak as a national disaster.

The forum also described the development as a signal that the country’s insecurity has permeated every section of the nation.

The Senators tasked the police and Nigerian Army to fish out the killers and those perpetrating other horrendous crimes in every section of the country in a brazen fashion that quaked the country’s bond of unity.

The forum’s Chairman and Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, said these in a condolence message made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, titled: “Stop The Drift to Anarchy”.

The forum expressed sadness at the gruesome killing of the former Presidential Aide, whom the Senators described as a detribalised and consummate politician, with national clout and acceptability.

Bamidele stated that with the terrific bout at which people were being killed by unknown gunmen, that the time has come for the security architecture to redouble their efforts and arrest the country’s drift into a scary state of anarchy.

“We receive the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Ahmed Gulak by unknown gunmen with Schick and heavy hearts.

“This was more of a national calamity, taking cognisance of the detrabalistic nature of the deceased, who believed in building bridges across ethnic lines by his interactions and association.

“We condemn a situation whereby Nigerians are no longer safe in virtually every part of our country in totality.

“The kernel for the existence of any government is to guarantee the safety of lives and property of the citizens and the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari must be alive to this bidding.

“As enshrined in the statute book, we believe every Nigerian carrying out legitimate businesses in any part of the country should undertake such with the guarantee of safety, and Nigeria shouldn’t fail in this regard.

“We believe that the perpetrators of this heinous crime that had again brought Nigeria to a calamitous situation should be nabbed and brought behind bars to face the consequences of their tragic actions.

“The 51 Senators from the Southern part of the country, expressed our heartfelt condolences to Ahmed Gulak’s friends, family, confidants, people and government of Adamawa State and the entire Nigerians on the death of this notable politician.

“Although the situation surrounding his death was callous and painful, they should take it with what the holy book established that Allah gives and takes, he said.