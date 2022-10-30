Southern Senators celebrate Afe Babalola at 93, describe legal icon as blessing to humanity

The 51 Senators representing the 17 states of Southern Nigeria, have felicitated legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), as he celebrates his 93 years on Sunday, branding him as one personality that had demonstrated uncommon leadership beneficial to humanity.

The federal lawmakers, who acted under the auspices of Southern Senators’ Forum, applauded the proprietor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti(ABUAD), for carving a niche for himself in legal, medical and agricultural fields, thereby contributing to the strengthening of the economy .

The Forum’s chairman and Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, said this in his goodwill message on behalf of his colleagues to celebrate the 93 years birthday anniversary of the legal icon.

Bamidele said Babalola remains a priceless and influential leader, role model and philanthropist of no mean repute to many Nigerians, praying to God to continually grant him good health to contribute more in his service to Nigerians.

The Senators averred that Chief Babalola remains a reference point and avatar in the legal profession where he had six decades of unblemished records and blossoming legal practice, saying this singular trait stands him out among his peers.

The federal lawmakers added that Chief Babalola had helped in rejuvenating the country’s debilitating education sector, with the establishment of ABUAD, which they described as a pathfinder in functional education to other universities operating in the country.

The Senators said: “We congratulate Chief Afe Babalola(SAN) on his 93 years birthday anniversary. We want to say without equivocation that we are very proud of your sterling and positively impactful exploits in various fields of human endeavour.

“In legal profession, you remain an avatar. In the field of medicine, the Afe Babalola Multisystem Hospital stands tall as the best in sub-Saharan Africa, and one entity that is gradually halting the long trend of medical tourism in Nigeria.

“In education, your footprints stand indelible as ABUAD towers above other ivory towers in the propagation of functional education in Nigeria, while your contributions to agriculture with the establishment of Afe Babalola farms is propelling Ekiti towards attaining self sustenance posture and food security status among the states in Nigeria.

“We salute your patriotism and rigid belief that the project Nigeria can become a success. It is worthy of note that your unsurpassable philanthropic spirit had liberated many homes from the shackles of poverty and illiteracy via a series of empowerments and scholarship schemes you had bankrolled to help humanity.

“We pray that the good Lord will continue to imbue you with wisdom, good and sound health to be able to serve Nigerians more zealously and generously as you have always been”.