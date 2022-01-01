Southern senators assure Nigerians of national prosperity in 2022

Senators from the 17 southern states of the country under the aegis of Southern Senators’ Forum have urged Nigerians to continue having faith in God with a promise of abundance and prosperity in the new year, 2022.

The assurance was contained in a statement by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), Chairman of the forum.

In the statement on Friday in Abuja, Bamidele, also governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the Ekiti 2022 poll, said that Nigeria could only enjoy the expected economic prosperity and gains when unity, security of lives and property are guaranteed for rapid investment.

Bamidele, who explained that God did not create human beings for hardship, added that God created man and woman in the Garden of Eden in the midst of abundance.

He said: “I am confident that in the year, there will be prosperity and abundance for Nigerians. The issue of insecurity and unemployment among our youths will be a thing of the past in this New year.

“I am imploring Nigerians to continue to have faith in God and be rest assured that whatever is currently difficult at present moment will be resolved.”

He also appealed to Nigerians to demonstrate more vigour and renewed commitment to national unity and sustenance.

Bamidele implored Nigerians to shed all tendencies that could further widen the gulf of disunity among diverse ethnic and religious groups in the country.