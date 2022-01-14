Southampton midfielder, Tella ready to play for Super Eagles

Southampton midfielder Nathan Tella has expressed his interest to play for Nigeria.

The English native is qualified to play for the Super Eagles through his Nigerian father.

As a sign to prove his readiness, Tella has revealed that he has made moves to secure his Nigerian passport.

Tella in an interview with Daily Echo confirmed: “Yeah, it’s true. I haven’t been contacted as such but I’m in the process of sorting out my passport for them.

“Obviously, I would like to have the chance, if I’m called upon to be able to play for Nigeria.

“But at the moment where my head is just solely on playing for Southampton.”