Southampton interested in Nigerian international

Southampton are interested in signing Nigerian international striker Terem Moffi in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been in top form for French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient this season, with 10 goals in 15 matches in the country’s top division.

Moffi, who is contracted to 2024, joined Lorient in 2019 and now has 33 in 87 since, having played in Lithuania and Belgium before moving to France for a fee of £7million.

The six-foot two-inch ace went on to make his Nigeria debut in June 2021 and has netted three in his seven caps.

Despite Nathan Jones insisting his concern is to sort out the defensive record, after just one clean sheet in 16 Premier League games this season, a forward is a transfer priority.

The club is looking to strengthen in other areas, including central defence and midfield, but Che Adams needs the burden of total goalscoring taken from him.

Lorient sit seventh in the French top division while only PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (13) and Neymar (11) have scored more than Moffi.

However, new AFC Bournemouth owner, Bill Foley, has revealed he is in the process of purchasing a stake in the French club as part of their multi-club model.