Southampton appoint new Manager

Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Ruben Selles as their next permanent manager until the end of the season.

The 39-year-old was initially placed in temporary charge for the second time this season following the dismissal of Nathan Jones, just three months after Ralph Hasenhuttl was relieved of his duties shortly before the World Cup break.

Selles was handed the temporary role after talks with former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch broke down earlier this month.

The Spaniard was then tasked with leading the Saints out against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, and he successfully guided them to an impressive 1-0 victory in the Premier League courtesy of a stunning James Ward-Prowse free kick.

Prior to kickoff, Selles expressed his desire to step into management and take the reins at Southampton on a permanent basis.

Despite not turning 40 until June, Selles already boasts a vast amount of coaching experience, having previously been an assistant for clubs in Russia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Spain, Norway and England, but he is now keen to make the next step in his career.

“I want to be the manager. I feel comfortable. I’m an honest person, I try to be very clear with what we do and I think I have built myself up to be here with you today,” Selles said at a press conference last week.

“I have been through all the levels of football – not in England, but in the rest of the world – and that is a learning path that I am very proud of. I have a lot of personal experience, coaching hours. I think it’s a natural thing for me.

“I want to be the manager and, as I was asked three or four months ago, I think I’m as capable of doing that as any other. But it’s not my decision.”

Six days after their victory against Chelsea, Southampton have now released a brief statement confirming that Selles has been appointed the club’s new first-team manager until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Selles has 15 Premier League games to save Southampton from relegation, with the Saints currently sitting rock bottom of the table, albeit only three points adrift from safety.

The Saints are currently preparing for a potentially pivotal bottom-of-the-table clash against 19th-placed Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, and victory against the West Yorkshire side could see them climb out of the bottom three on goal difference if other results were to go their way.