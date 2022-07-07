Southampton agree Joe Aribo £10 million deal

Joe Aribo is set to bring an end to his Rangers career and clinch a £10million move to Southampton.

The Saints have moved swiftly to conclude a deal for the 25-year-old and will see off competition from a handful of Premier League clubs to secure Aribo’s signature in the coming days.

Talks between Ibrox and St Mary’s continued on Wednesday and a potential package worth around £10 million, which will include a sell-on clause, has now been agreed as Rangers cash in on one of their most sellable assets.

Aribo has accepted personal terms on a long-term deal to join Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side and will undergo a medical before putting pen-to-paper to seal his dream move to the Premier League.

He was scheduled to meet up with Rangers at their training base in Portugal on Thursday but has spent the week in London whilst his future has been sorted out.

The former Charlton Athletic playmaker has enjoyed a successful three-year stint at Ibrox and was part of the side that clinched a historic 55th league title under the guidance of Steven Gerrard.

Aribo’s goal in the Europa League final in May ultimately proved in vain as Rangers were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt but he collected a medal in what will prove to be his last match for the club after Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side lifted the Scottish Cup with victory over Hearts.

The sale of Aribo, who had entered the final year of his Ibrox contract, comes as Rangers prepare to confirm the arrival of striker Antonio Colak from Greek side PAOK.

Colak underwent a medical after flying into the UK from PAOK’s summer camp in Holland on Wednesday and will now finalise his £1.8 million move to Ibrox.

The Croatian international will become Van Bronckhorst’s first signing of the window and Rangers remain in the market for further reinforcements across the park ahead of the new domestic and European campaigns that kick-off in the coming weeks.