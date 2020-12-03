The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says that the South West and South South Development Commission bills will address the challenges confronting the regions.

Gbajabiamila said this at a public hearing on a bill for an Act to establish the South West and South South Development Commissions on Thursday in Abuja.

The speaker, represented by the Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said the legislative proposals were efforts at using the instrument of statute to address some developmental challenges that had plagued the regions.

He said that such challenges had impacted negatively on the lives and wellbeing of Nigerian citizens who were trying to make something of their lives in those parts of the country.

“The House Committee on Justice has invited a broad cross-section of the public, including leaders and stakeholders from the South West and South South regions of the country to hear your opinions on these bills.

“I hope that you will take this opportunity to speak freely, to listen to the contributions of others, and to ensure that your submissions focus on the broad interests of our country rather than the narrow expectations of particular interests.

Gbajabiamila said it was through collective efforts in the joint task of nation building that the House would deliver a country that would live up to expectations and highest hopes for the citizenry.

He said that the public hearing was an avenue to engage with stakeholders, citizens and institutions of government to collect, analyse and aggregate views.

The speaker added that recommendations would be taken together to guide the decisions of the House regarding the two pieces of legislation under review.

The chairman of the Committee, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, said that the public hearing was consequent on the house resolution where stakeholders were expected to make contributions.

“We promise to be fair and exhibit justice in carrying out our responsibility so that the outcome will be a true reflection of our aspirations.

“History will remind us of our good deeds, if we carry out this assignment diligently.