The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South West have been urged to allow peace to reign as that remains the only way the party could regain its lost grounds in the politics of the country.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State made this plea on Sunday, while hosting the leaders of Ondo State PDP, who were at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan to pay him a visit, appreciate his support for the party in the last governorship election in the state and declare support for his leadership of the party in the South West.

Makinde, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, told the delegation from Ondo State that the party would continue to seek peace in the South West because the zone is pivotal to the progress and stability of the country.

He equally urged the aggrieved parties in Ekiti and other states of the South West to sheath their swords and give peace a chance as, according to him, the situation will soon be resolved.

He said: “My message to the delegation from Ondo State is that we will continue to seek for peace in the South West chapter of the PDP.

“And we are doing this because we believe that the South West is pivotal to Nigeria; to turn things around in this country and we don’t want to miss the opportunity.

“We will continue to appeal to the few of our colleagues that are disgruntled to let peace reign.

“Quite frankly, it is only God that can put anyone in a position of authority.

“Basically, what we said is that our members should go back to the state and continue to reach out to those who are not happy or who are aggrieved.”

While speaking on the crisis in the Ekiti State chapter of PDP, Governor Makinde said: “The two warring factions should give peace a chance and I really do not think it is as bad as it is being projected in the media.

“Yes, within a family, you have disagreements, which is what we are having right now and we will solve it the PDP way very soon.”

Earlier in his speech, the Ondo State PDP Chairman, Fatai Adams, maintained that the chapter was in Oyo State to appreciate Governor Makinde for his support during the last governorship election.

He added that members of the party in the state recognised Makinde as the South West PDP leader and would give all the necessary support to reposition the party.

Adams said: “We are here to appreciate Mr. Governor for his support during our last gubernatorial election.

“Secondly, we are here on solidarity visit to let the whole world know that we, PDP members in Ondo State, recognise him as our leader in the South West and we are ready to give him all the necessary support.”

While fielding questions from journalists on the issue of the representative of Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, and Chief Eddy Olafeso, Adams stated that the PDP is one and intact in Ondo State, saying the National Working Committee of the PDP has summoned the senator and that he has cleared himself.

He added that Olafeso must sit with the leadership of the PDP in Ondo State so that everyone could be on the same page,

He said: As far as Ondo PDP is concerned, we met on the 12th of December and agreed on the zoning formula.

“That’s where we are standing.

“I can assure the entire world that Ondo PDP is intact and solidly one.”