Prominent Yoruba leaders under the auspices of Pan Yoruba Congress are billed to meet in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to deliberate on the state of security in the country in general and the South-West region in particular.

A statement by the Congress’ Committee Chairman, Sola Lawal, revealed that the gathering is slated for Mapo Hall by 11am on Wednesday, 17th March, 2021.

According to Lawal, dignitaries expected at the event include leaders of all facets of human engagement such as traditional, political, religious, business and social among others.

Lawal pointed out that the event would set the agenda for comprehensive safety and security across the South-West region as allowed within the ambit of the law of the nation.

“Everything is set for the historic gathering. The Pan Yoruba Congress is about our unity as a race, it is about our destiny and it is about our stake in securing the South-West and making our region safe for all and sundry, ” Lawal said.