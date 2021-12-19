South West insecurity, ploy to actualise Fulani agenda of recolonisation – YOV

Yoruba Diaspora Group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) at the weekend said the raging insecurity in Southwest region was the Fulani’s ploy to recolonise the region.

The group also berated the Federal Government’s failure to officially designate bandits as terrorists, maintaining that it was deliberate and an attempt to realise Fulani agenda of recolonising Nigeria.

YOV in a communique issued on Saturday, at the end of international webinar conference, that had in attendance over 1000 participants from the six continents, with the theme, ‘ Foreign Banditry Effect on Farming and Farmers in Yoruba land’, knocked federal government for its alleged deliberate action of making the court order effective, even as it sought the unconditional release of Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

The group stated further that the Fulani-led Federal Government, through its body language, could not exonerate itself from the invasion of Yoruba farmlands by bandits/terrorists because the criminals were so audacious in their activities and not one of them has been arraigned before a law court.

The Yoruba diaspora group also bemoaned shortage of food supply in South West region of the country as a result of insecurity in Yorubaland.

In his remarks, Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, who is also the Grand Patron of the group said, “Farmers in Yorubaland are leaving their farms in droves due to no fault of theirs, but because of the planned, coordinated, drastic, maximum and ruinous attacks by bandits/terrorists.

“Despite the challenges faced by the farmers, such as lack of access to credit to boost their work, poor land tenure system, low level of irrigation farming, climate change and land degradation, poor road networks, poor storage system, low use of mechanisation and others, they are still following the God-given mandate of providing food for the citizenry”

He said the various attacks by these bandits/terrorists have further complicated the food chain crisis in the land because it is when farmlands are safe that farmers will be willing to farm”,

Meanwhile, the Guest Lecturer,

Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu from the Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, said the Federal Government has failed in its responsibility to secure the lives and property of the people as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria.

“Yoruba should not just organize, agitate, present alternative but the Southwest should also dissect the problems and its effects on Yorubaland.

“This is simply one of the expected instances. While Yoruba look at the aspects of farming and the farmers, they still have several others to bring to the front-bunner of our agitation albeit, intellectually.”

Secretary General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo reiterated the need to go back to regionalism, saying the country cannot make any meaningful progress until it retraces its step.

“Bandits/terrorists are foreigners brought in to give bite to the attempt to colonise other parts of the country in order to realise the Fulani agenda and they are being assisted by internal collaborators.

“However, from the present situation in the country, it is no doubt that Nigeria cannot make any serious or meaningful progress, unless we go back to regionalism. We need to go back to the 1960, or at best 1963 constitution that allowed the federating units to grow and develop at their own pace,” he said.

YOV Women Coordinator, Chief Toyin Alowonle, spoke on why it is important to protect the interest and rights of the little children across the world. She also frowned at the abuse of children’s rights, even as she urged the Federal Government to protect the rights of women against rape and abuse, especially at their farms across the Southwest”.