South West Governors to FG: Allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons

The six Governors of the South West have asked the Federal Government to allow Amotekun Corps, the security network for the zone, to bear sophisticated weapons.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, stated this on Tuesday at the 2021 Law Week of Nigerian Bar Association.

Makinde, who spoke at the opening of the Week of the Ibadan branch of the NBA at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, said the governors were of the opinion that the operatives of Amotekun Corps should be allowed to carry the sophisticated weapons to make them more effective in tackling criminals that have been terrorising people with AK-47 and other lethal weapons.

He said: “The South West governors have resolved to call upon the Federal Government to allow for the increased capacity so that there can be meaningful role being played by Amotekun in provision of security.

“The era of facing criminal bearing AK47 and X15 with sakabula (dane gun) and pump action is in modern time a ridiculous error.

“Therefore, Amotekun must be allowed to play the role that it can provide security because as of today, the presence of Amotekun in all area of Oyo State has brought about improved security that is being enjoyed.”

Makinde, who was represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Oyelowo Oyewo, stated: “With the recent experience in Oyo State, it has become necessary to call upon the Federal Government to recognise the need to upgrade the capacity of Amotekun in providing security.

“In Oyo State, Amotekun has become the first responder and this was demonstrated during the jailbreak in Oyo town, where Amotekun suffered loss of lives because there was a disparity between the firepower of the Amotekun and the criminals.”