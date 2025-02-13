South-West governors storm Lagos for zonal meeting

The six South-West governors have arrived at Lagos House, Ikeja, for a crucial zonal meeting to discuss the growth and development of the region.

The South-West Governors’ Forum meeting being hosted by its Chairman and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is attended by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebaniji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

The visitors who started arriving at Lagos House, Ikeja, from 10:55 am with Governor Makinde being the first to arrive, were received by Governor Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin and the Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde.

The closed-door meeting, which started at 12:15pm after the arrival of all the governors, will focus on common interests and key regional issues, which will include agriculture, food security, economic collaboration, security, and the South-West Development Commission.

Today’s meeting is a follow-up to a similar one held in Lagos on June 10, 2024, where Governor Sanwo-Olu was unanimously appointed as Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum.

Since its last meeting, the forum under the leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu had prioritised policies aimed at strengthening regional development in the South-West zone.

