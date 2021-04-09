The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as its Screening Committee Chairman for the South West Zonal Executive Congress.

The party stated this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), in Abuja on Friday.

Akobundu said the party’s National Working Committee also approved the nomination of Emilia Ezude as Secretary to the committee.

He listed other members of the committee to include: Senator Shetimma Laah, Ekeleme Ikieje and Egede Israel.

Akobundu said the committee’s mandate was to screen all aspirants for the zonal executive committee positions.

The screening exercise, according to him, is scheduled for April 10 in Osogbo, Osun State.