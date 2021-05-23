Concerned leaders of the All Progressives Congress during a meeting held in Lagos on Sunday unanimously denounced the several secessionist agitations in the country, and restated their support for the unity, stability and sustainability of Nigeria as one nation.

They also renewed the call for true federalism, where more power and resources are allocated to the states, as an essential part in strengthening society and improving democratic governance.

In a communiqué read after the meeting by a former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, the group said true federalism and reallocation of resources and authority that comes with it will empower states to solve localized issues before they spread and transform into national ones.

“In addition to mitigating political competition for control of the national government, greater federalism will empower grassroots economic development and political reforms that will stand as bulwarks against the terrorism and criminality now experienced in too many parts of the nation,” the communiqué read.

It said a hallmark of this enhanced federalism will be the establishment of state police forces.

The APC leaders endorsed the position of the Southern Governors banning open grazing of cattle, saying such would reduce tensions between farmers and herders while also helping the long-term economic viability of both the farming and herding communities.

The leaders also appealed to the federal government to provide, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, short, medium and long-term financing for states and those who may wish to set up ranches as part of the agricultural sustainability policy.

They, however, urged those behind separatist agitations to desist and renew their belief in the unity, stability and sustainability of the country.

While expressing concern about the serious security challenges facing the country, the leaders said that for Nigeria to overcome these challenges, there must be unity of purpose and action.

“Sadly, many public figures have made statements that spark division and undermine the needed unity of purpose. We urge government at all levels, security agencies, and public leaders across the country to do everything possible to prevent tension so that we sustain the necessary unity to defeat these challenges to our national security,” they said, adding that “all responsible Nigerians must speak and act in a manner that strengthens our common cause against these common threats to our collective peace, justice and development.”

The APC leaders also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the military authorities, families of the deceased military other officers and the entire nation over last Friday’s tragic plane crash in Kaduna.