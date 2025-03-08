South Sudan 2026: Mel can liberate country — Prophet Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the best person that can liberate South Sudan based on the 2026 election in the country is Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel.

Making the revelation on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, he said President Salva Kiir will not be able to contest.

Ayodele said the First Vice President, Riek Machar, will embarrass himself if he isn’t careful.

The prophet stated that Dr. Mel has all it takes to help South Sudan achieve its potentials.

He said: “The election coming up in 2026; if the first vice president isn’t careful, he will embarrass himself.

“The present president will not be able to contest as well.

“Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel is the candidate I see that can liberate the people of South Sudan.

“The country can come out from where it is and be a big region that the world will reckon with.

“The current situation in the country will bring a setback and they must seek the face of God.

“The country is blessed and they must pray against natural disasters, terminal illnesses that will kill children.”

Primate Ayodele advised the country’s leaders to sign a proper agreement with the rebels if they want to hold a presidential election because there will be a bloodbath if care isn’t taken.

He added: “They must sign a proper agreement with the rebels and pacify all the politicians.

“The generals are ready to destabilise the democracy of the country and despite the effort of the present president, they will frustrate it to the point that he will want to give up.”

Ayodele also admonished the president not to give up his fight for the country even as forces will stand against Dr. Mel.

He warned against crisis, diseases, and gang-ups.

He said: “He must not give up, he must fight for the country, the country will become a great nation.

“The country must work against the inter-tribalism crisis.

“Majority of people that surround the government are enemies and that’s why the one who can make the country excel is Dr. Benjamin.

“They will gang up against him because there are people that will be against him, they will try to frustrate him.

“South Sudan can bring peace in Sudan.

“If South Sudan starts democracy, Sudan will have democracy.”

