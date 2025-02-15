South-South PDP suspends zonal secretary over alleged unauthorised statements

The South-South Zonal Executive Committee of Peoples Democratic Party has suspended its Zonal Secretary, Chief Felix Omemu, for one month over alleged misconduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports his suspension was announced in Benin at the South-South executive committee meeting on Saturday.

A statement by the Zonal Committee said that Omemu’s suspension followed issuance of unauthorised statements and his actions.

NAN reports that Omemu had, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, declared as illegal, the meeting called by the PDP National Vice-Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih.

Omemu emphasised that the Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) had never deliberated or agreed to convene a meeting of the zonal executive council.

NAN also reports that the motion for Omemu’s suspension was moved by the Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, at the meeting.

Amaewhule, while moving the motion, accused Omemu of misconduct and division.

He said that Omemu’s suspension was due to his unauthorised statements in the media, discouraging members from attending the South-South ZEC meeting.

“Chief Felix Omemu must be suspended, and a disciplinary committee must be set up to investigate him,” Amaewhule said during the meeting.

The speaker also described Omemu’s actions as illegal, aimed at causing disunity and preventing members from attending the South-South ZEC meeting in Benin.

NAN reports that the motion was seconded by member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Godwin Offiono.

Following Omemu’s suspension, the PDP Zonal Legal Adviser, George Turnah, was sworn in as the acting zonal secretary.

Speaking shortly after the suspension, the national vice-chairman (South-South) praised the ZEC’s decision, calling it a crucial step toward reshaping the party and curbing excesses.

Orbih said that lack of an internal reward system for loyalty had harmed PDP at both state and national levels, thereby affecting its progress.

According to him, the party’s tickets are often granted to individuals with little or no belief in the party rather than loyal members who truly deserve the tickets.

Orbih said that the ZEC meeting had become vital in addressing the challenges facing the party at the state, zonal and national levels.

“We are here today to tackle the challenges facing the PDP and ensure the South-South zone emerges as the strongest in the country,” he said.

Orbih also said that the party’s constitution, not the party itself, must be supreme so as to ensure that decisions were made according to its provisions.

“I often hear people say that the party is supreme, but I beg to disagree. For me, the party’s Constitution is supreme, not the party,” he said.

The vice-chairman said that restoring internal democracy and addressing issues like loyalty rewards were essential in rebuilding the party.

“The time for change is now; we must focus on putting PDP back on the right path,” Orbih stated.

The meeting was attended by the zonal chairman, senators, House of Representatives members and delegates from five states.

