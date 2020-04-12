South Korea’s new coronavirus cases stayed around 30 for the second straight day Sunday, and the recovery rate of its virus patients topped 70 per cent since its first case in late January.

The country reported 32 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total infections to 10,512, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cases.

Sunday’s tally marked a sharp drop from the February 29 peak of 909 new cases, but health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.

The nation’s death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by three to 214, according to the KCDC.

The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 7,368, up 125 from a day earlier.

The country’s recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 70.1 per cent.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 24, or 75 per cent, came from overseas.

The southeastern city of Daegu, the nation’s worst virus-hit region, added two new cases.

Its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reported three new cases.

Total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,816 and 1,335 respectively.

Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding four and nine new cases respectively.

The country also detected 18 new cases coming from overseas at border checkpoints.

Since April 1, South Korea has been enforcing mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all travellers coming from overseas to better contain imported cases.

South Korea has extended strict guidelines on social distancing by two weeks to next Sunday as it seeks to reduce the daily number of new infections to below 50.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, health authorities have made it obligatory for all arrivals from the US to be tested for COVID-19 within three days of self-isolation, starting Monday.

Since late March, all arrivals from the US have been required to self-quarantine for two weeks, but were made to undergo the tests only if they showed symptoms such as a fever and cough.

The strengthened measure comes as confirmed cases coming from the US have increased steadily, according to the KCDC.

The number of people who fully recovered from the new coronavirus but tested positive after they were released from quarantine has reached 111 in South Korea, the KCDC said.

The KCDC said it was looking into whether those who retested positive had an antibody that would indicate whether they had recovered, as some health experts said people with the antibody were not contagious.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has renewed calls for citizens to keep up social distancing efforts to contain the new coronavirus, as an uptick in springtime tourists and Easter services were feared to have weakened the nationwide antivirus campaign.

Public health officials have warned against complacency amid progress in the nation’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.

Chung has voiced concerns over growing signs that the social distancing campaign is being loosened, particularly at tourist attractions, though daily new infections have hovered around 30.

Yonhap/NAN.