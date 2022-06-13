South East states thrown into darkness as EEDC system collapses

The South East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo will face power outages following a system collapse announced by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, on Sunday in Enugu.

Ezeh said that the system collapse occurred at 6:49pm on Sunday.

He said: “As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out.

“This has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby, awaiting further information on restoration of supply from the National Control Centre.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Enugu State has been witnessing incessant power outages recently.