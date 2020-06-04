Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo, who represents the South East in the Police Service Commission, is dead.

A family source, Ugwuaro Ijioma, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Enugu.

He said Jombo-Ofo died at about 7pm on Wednesday following a brief illness.

Ijioma said Jombo-Ofo was earlier in the week admitted in St. Leo Hospital, Transekulu, Enugu.

“He was admitted in St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, but went for dialysis at Hilton Hospital, Enugu,” the source said.

A NAN correspondent who visited the residence of the deceased at 7/9, Osimiri Street, Enugu, reports that mourners had begun to pay condolences to the family.

In one of the entries in the condolence register, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and the deceased’s bosom friend, Chief Dan Ulasi, wrote: “My brother Jombo, this was not our discussion a week ago! God’s time is the best.”

Also, Ndukwo Ogbuja, a lawyer, wrote: “You have conquered death. Go and rest. May God sympathise with us.”

NAN further reports that the deceased was a one time president of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

Jombo-Ofo also served as a board member of the University of Port Harcourt between 1997 and 1999, board member Pipeline and Products Marketing Company and Chairman, World Youth Soccer Championship in 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Justice Ifeoma Jombo-Ofo, and three children.

NAN.