South East promises to back South West for PDP Chairmanship

The agitations by the South West to have the National Chairmanship slot of the Peoples Democratic Party is in order and the South East will support this during the forthcoming national convention of the party.

The position of the South East was stated by a former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Wabara while speaking with journalists in Ibadan during the party’s collation of Ward Congress results across the 351 wards in the state on Sunday, assured the South West aspirants that the South East delegates would support them in producing the next chairman of the party.

He said the South East also wishes to produce the president of the country after the North might have served out their tenure, hence the reason why no PDP member from the South East zone has shown interest in the seat.

Wabara also said he was hopeful that the party will grab power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in Oyo State.

He said: “I have no doubt that we are going to grab power from the APC in Oyo State, but I cannot begin to tell you the strategies in place for our party.

“The coming together of four political parties: the Labour, SDP, PDP and Accord, has shown that given a conducive environment, our people can work together to grab power from the ruling party.

“All the members of these four parties are originally PDP members before the crisis tossed them apart.

“But I am assure with the way things are today in the state, the PDP will grab the power and form the next government.

“Also, as an Igbo man, we wish to produce the president after the North, so we are going to sacrifice the chairmanship of the party for the South West.

“We will support the South West so as for them to support us when the time comes.

“South East is not in the race for national chairmanship of the party.

“We are now humble so that we can achieve our goals soon.”

Wabara noted that the party has learnt its lesson in choosing the right person for the position of the chairman in the past, adding that the mistake won’t repeat itself again.