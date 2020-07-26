South East Governors and other Igbo leaders have appealed to their sons: former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, and business mogul, Chief Arthur Eze, to sheath their swords over their recent misunderstanding leading to media attacks.

The duo have recently been engaged in trending media altercations against each other over matters of long standing conflicting interests.

Eze had in an interview granted to one of the dailies allegedly maligned Anyim and his former office as the SGF, accusing him of tribalism and being of no benefit to the majority of the people.

Anyim, in an open reply, accused Eze of being a greedy and ungrateful elder whose idea of a person’s success in public office depended on how much he was able to gain from the office holder in pursuit of his selfish ends.

Anyim further advised Eze to respect his age and tow the path of honour, refrain from unguarded utterances and employ his God-given wealth for the good of the people.

However, Governor David Umahi, while briefing journalists on Sunday on the fallout from the expanded South East Governor’s Forum virtual meeting, said the forum has requested the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, to meet and mediate between the two for amicable settlement.

The South East Governors Forum Chairman further appealed to the media not to exaggerate the little misunderstanding between the two brothers so as not to introduce undue tension.

Umahi’s said: “The meeting requested the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, to meet with Chief Arthur Eze and Senator Pius Anyim, and to mediate between the two of them.

“The forum directed that the both illustrious sons of Ndigbo should cease fire.

“And we appeal to the media not to exercerbate the little misunderstanding between the two brothers.”

The Governor informed that the forum, during the meeting, passed a vote of commendation and confidence on Nwodo.

Umahi further raised an appeal of the Governors to the youths of the zone to key into the many Federal Government initiatives, World Bank and Central Bank of Nigeria programmes, especially in Agriculture, to better their lots, assuring them of the readiness of the Governors to assist anyone wishing to venture into that.

He urged the youths to utilize their times for productive ventures and desist from unbridled indulgence in social media propaganda and dissemination of fake and dangerous news.

He said: The South East governors are appealing to our youths to try the Federal Government initiatives through the CBN in resuscitating the economy through agriculture, rather than wasting their usefulness on social media and propagation of fake and very destructive news.

“So we are asking the youths, our men and women that the governors are ready to help them participate in the robust programmes of the Federal Government, the CBN, the World Bank, in resuscitating the economy, especially in areas of Agriculture.