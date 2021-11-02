South East group demands immediate release of Obi Cubana

The pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure organisation, South East Revival Group, has demanded the immediate release of socialite and business tycoon, Obinna Iyiegbu, who is popularly known as Obi Cubana.

The Anambra State-born philanthropist was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday.

The arrest bothered on allegations of money laundering and tax evasion.

However, in a statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the SERG queried the rationale behind Obi Cubana’s arrest, saying that sons and daughters of the South East have target by the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

The group, which demanded that the Buhari’s government should “leave Igbos alone”, wondering why the Federal Government is protecting some individuals, including and a “police officer wanted for corruption in the United States and some Bullion Van tycoons in Nigeria are working free but Igbos have continued to be subjected to all manner of harassments.

“In recent times, former Governor Peter Obi and former Secretary to the Federal Government, Ayim Pius Ayim, have been targeted by anti-corruption agencies all of a sudden because of their possible emergence as presidential candidates in their party to challenge the status quo.

“So, such anti-Igbo phantom allegations, like the ones against Obi Cubana, are not new.

“We recall that Ifeanyi Ubah of Capital Oil was arrested and detained by the federal government based on suspicion of committing financial fraud, even when it was the Federal government that was owing him.

“Despite the long years of neglect of the South East region, self-made Igbo sons and daughters are now being subjected to all manners of media trials while others who are reasonably suspected to have committed deafening financial crimes are working free on the streets because they are not Igbos.

“We strongly believe that Obi Cubana is targeted because of Anambra State governorship election on November 6. Due to his popularity, they want to take him out of the state and embarrass him.

“The SERG therefore demands immediate and unconditional release of Obi Cubana from the EFCC custody without any further delay.”