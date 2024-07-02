South-East Governors resolve to meet FG for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The South-East Governors’ Forum has resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The forum also resolved to visit President Bola Tinubu to discuss pressing issues concerning the South-East region.

These are contained in a communique issued and signed by the South-East Governors Forum at the end of its meeting in the Government House, Enugu.

The governors are Alex Otti of Abia, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Charles Soludo of Anambra and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi while Enugu State Gov. Peter Mbah is the host.

According to the communique, the forum received the delegation of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe- Obi of Onitsha who came on a solidarity visit to the forum.

The forum commiserated with the government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, South East, Nigeria and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s family on the demise of the former Abia Governor.

The governor’s however, announced the burial committee to be chaired by the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim while former Rivers Governor and Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amechi serves as Secretary.

Other members were Major General Abel Umahi, Amb. Franklin Ogbuewu, Sen. Emma Nwaka, Chinenye Uzukwu, Goodluck Opia, Paul Emeziem and Prince Marcellus Nnemigbo,

“The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East Security and Economic Summit held in Owerri on September 28, 2023 and agreed to implement the aspects of the report pertaining to security and economic integration.

“This affirmed its desire to put actionable plans on the key issues agreed,” the communique added.

The communique was signed by the five governors of the zone.