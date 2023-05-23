South East Governors name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari, IPOB kicks

Governors of the country’s five South East States have agreed to name the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Ahmad said: “The Second Niger Bridge is to officially be called/known as Buhari Second Niger Bridge.

“The Muhammadu Buhari Bridge is officially commissioned today, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“#PMBLegacy.”

The Special Assistant to the President on Digital/New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, also confirmed the development in a tweet.

Ogunlesi tweeted: “Following consultations, the Governors of the South-East have agreed that the Second Niger Bridge shall be named the Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge.”

The decision of the South East Governors is coming amid the opposition of the Indigenous People of Biafra to name the bridge after Buhari.

The group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Monday, rejected the move “because he came to power and completely sidelined our people”.

The bridge is among the seven legacy projects due for commissioning by President Buhari on Tuesday (today).