South East Development: Governor cautions SEDC on frivolities

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has charged the South East Development Commission to eschew sectional interests and prioritise projects that would bring rapid overall development of the geopolitical zone.

He gave the charge on Tuesday when he received members of the Commission in his office in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Nwifuru described the establishment of the commission by the Federal Government as a realisation of the dreams of the leaders and people of the region and urged the members to be focused, avoid frivolities so as to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people.

He said: “Don’t engage in frivolities now; the development of the South East is in your hands.

“Don’t look at the governors because we have our individual and state interests.

“Look beyond where you are coming from and try to leave legacies that will speak volumes of who you are.”

While commending President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Commission, the governor expressed confidence in the calibre of persons appointed as its members.

Nwifuru called on his brother governors from the zone to work closely with the Commission to create an enabling environment capable of fostering rapid development of the South East.

Also Read:

The Managing Director of the Commission, Hon. Mark Okoye, represented by the Executive Director, Commerce and Industrial Development, Senator Anthony Agbo, in his remarks said they were in the Governor’s Office to interact and familiarise themselves with him.

Okoye explained that the commission has as part of its mandate the fostering of partnerships among South East States for policy harmonisation, resource mobilisation, and building of a solid asset base.

He said: “SEDC has outlined a set of strategic objectives, including collaborating with states, to achieve a $200 billion economy in 2025, catalysing transformative projects in infrastructure, energy, technology, and ease of doing business.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Emeka Wogu, assured that the commission will bridge the significant development gap to position the region for sustainable progress.

Post Views: 31