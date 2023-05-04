South East APC ratifies suspension of Kalu, Nnamani, Onyeama, others

The South East chapter of the All Progressives Congress has ratified the suspension of members guilty of anti-party activities in Enugu and Abia States.

The ratification of the suspension was contained in a memo published in some national dailies on Wednesday.

The South East Zonal Secretariat of APC authorised the publication.

It said this followed the South East Executive Meeting of the APC on April 16, 2023.

The Zonal Executive, headed by Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the National Vice Chairman, South East, said in order to strengthen APC in the zone, “the party must enforce discipline amongst its members.

“To this end, the South-East Zonal Executive received the list of suspended party members as reported by Abia State Executives and Enugu State Executives of APC.”

Those found guilty of anti-party activities by their Ward Executives and ratified by the Zonal State Executive include: former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime; former Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo; Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu; and a former Commissioner in Enugu State, Joe Mammel.

Others are the Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Flavour Eze; former Chairman of the party in Enugu State, Ben Nwoye; former Deputy State Chairman, A. C. Udeh; Obodoeze Ocho; Chukwudi Igwe; Kingsley Uduji; former Military Governor, Joe Orji; Maduka Arum, aka Mama; and Chidera Obed.

Those whose suspension were ratified from Abia State included Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Hon. Sam Nkire, Hon. Uche Sampson Ogah and Senator Nkechi Nworgu