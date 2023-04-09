South American nabbed in Nigeria with 9.9kg cocaine concealed in condoms + Photo

A 34-year-old South American man from Suriname, Dadda Lorenzo Harvy Albert, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for bringing into Nigeria 117 parcels of cocaine concealed in extra-large latex condoms factory packed inside bottles of 100ml body spray.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said the suspect claimed he departed his country, Suriname, located in the North Eastern coast of South America, on April 2, 2023 for Sao Paulo, Brazil and from Sao Paulo to Nigeria on April 7, 2023.

Albert said the suspect, who travelled on board Qatar Airways flight, claimed to be in search of his long-lost Nigerian father, whom he called Omini.