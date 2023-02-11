South Africa’s Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting

Police sources in Durban, South Africa have confirmed rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.

Another person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard, was also wounded, while another unidentified person, who is understood to be a close friend of AKA, has been shot dead.

Earlier, before provincial police confirmed the incident, IOL had independently confirmed details of the shooting from well-placed police sources, who could not be named as they are not permitted to speak to the media.

Later, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed police were investigating two murder cases and they were yet to establish the motives for the murders.

Without naming Forbes, he confirmed one of the deceased was a popular musician.

It is understood that AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10pm.

Police had cordoned off the area when an IOL team arrived at the scene on Friday night.

Speaking to IOL, stunned patrons at a nearby restaurant said AKA had been standing outside Wish when he was gunned down.

Garrith Jamieson, a spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, said Florida Road has been closed off after the shooting incident Florida Road where two people have been confirmed deceased

Jamieson said amongst the deceased was a “famous rapper”.

The identity of the second person shot dead is unknown at this stage, but he is understood to be a close friend of AKA.

According to social media posts, AKA was due to perform at a Durban night club, YUGO, where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations.

His close friend Da Les, took to social media to express shock.

