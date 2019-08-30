The South African Police have arrested four policemen in connection with the alleged brutal murder of a Nigerian, Pius Abiaziem.

Abiaziem was murdered by South African Police last week.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed the arrest of the indicted policemen on her Twitter handle.

According to Dabiri-Erewa: “Further to the murder of a Nigerian, Pius Abiaziem, on 23/08/19, in SA @DIRCO_ZA four members of the South African police service have been arrested and will be charged to court immediately.”