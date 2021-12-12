Soun’s demise: Sen Folarin, Oyo Speaker, extol late oba’s contributions to development

Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) and the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, have condoled with the entire Soun Royal families, Ogbomoso people and all Yoruba traditional rulers on the demise of Oba (Dr) Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Folarin, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, in a condolence message he personally signed, extolled the late oba’s extraordinary and committed leadership role to his people during his 48 years reign as the Soun of Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 95-year-old traditional ruler, who is the 20th Soun of Ogbomoso, joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday.

“The highly revered oba will be long remembered for his towering role and dedication toward improving the lives, as well as aspirations of the people of Ogbomoso and Oyo State at large.

“During the late Soun’s almost five decades reign, Ogbomoso produced first democratically elected Deputy Governor and Governor of Oyo State.

“His reign also witnessed numerous unprecedented achievements and developments,” Folarin said.

The senator said that Ogbomoso, also witnessed remarkable transformation in every sphere of life, including making agriculture and education the bedrock of economic development during the reign of the late oba.

Folarin expressed hope that Ogbomoso and indeed all who mourn the late king would continue to honour his legacy of selfless service and commitment to humanity.

He prayed that God Almighty would overlook the late king’s shortcomings and grant him Aljana Fridauz.

Also, the speaker said that the death of Oba Ajagungbade III marked the end of “a glorious 48 years rule”.

Ogundoyin described the late traditional ruler as one of the most successful Obas, not only in Oyo State, but across the South-West.

“The death of Soun signals the end of a glorious era in Ogbomosoland and indeed in Yorubaland.

“Ogbomosoland has lost a quintessential Oba who distinguished himself as a true heir to the throne of his ancestors.

“It is so sad that we lost Oba Ajagungbade III at the auspicious age of 95 when his abundant elderly, native and ancestral experience are required by all and sundry.

“Oyo State has lost a brilliant, magnificent and thorough bred business mogul, whose midas touch and reign brought monumental development to Ogbomosoland.

“We lost a great businessman and a genuine patriot, who did all within his means and power, to transform Ogbomosoland.

“His 48 years reign, no doubt, put Ogbomoso on the pedestal of socioeconomic development,” the speaker said.

Ogundoyin said that the late oba was known and appreciated throughout his life as a no-nonsense and disciplined traditional ruler.

He said that his death had left a great vacuum among the traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

“I commiserated with the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas. He will be sorely missed by everyone and I pray for the repose of his soul,” the speaker said.