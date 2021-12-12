The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has described the death of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, as a great loss to Nigeria and the Yoruba traditional institution.

The Yoruba Generalissimo spoke in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

Adams expressed shock at the death of the Ogbomoso monarch, saying the late Soun had the special grace of attaining old age, yet all Yoruba sons and daughters would surely miss his knowledge, wisdom, experience and peaceful way of life.

Iba Adams also said the death of the foremost monarch had robbed the South West of one of its finest traditional rulers with tremendous wealth of experience and wisdom.

He said: “Kabiesi’s death came as a rude shock to me, however, he had made an indelible mark as one of the great monarchs in Yoruba history.

“The late Oba Jimoh Oyetunji in his life brought great development to the ancient town of Ogbomoso, and he would be remembered for his courage, consistency, love and compassion for his subjects.

“My last encounter with the Kabiesi was about a year ago, during one of our programmes in Ogbomoso and we had a wonderful time at the palace where we discussed sundry issues.

“Unfortunately, I have no idea that that would be the last with the revered monarch.

“I am happy Kabiyesi really made his mark and I am sure Yoruba history would be kind to the late Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.”

Iba Adams, however, shared his grief with the immediate family of the monarch, as well as all the sons and daughters of the ancient town, including the Ogbomoso Council of Chiefs, saying the late Soun’s death should be seen as the will of God.

“I pray God to give Kabiyesi’s family and the entire town the fortitude to bear the loss,” he added.

The late Oba Jimoh Oyewumi died at the age of 95.

He reigned for 48 years.

The monarch was one of the sons of Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi.

The late Oba Jimoh Oyetunji was from the Gbagun ruling house, a royal family of Soun of Ogbomosoland.

He ascended the throne of his forefathers on October 24, 1973.