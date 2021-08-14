Sound Sultan’s widow raises alarm as scammers hack his social media 

Farida Fasasi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, has raised an alarm as scammers have hacked her husband’s social media handles and have taken over his pages.

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Saturday, where she raised the alarm.

She wrote,

“Hello everyone, Kindly disregard any communication from all @soundsultan ‘s social media accounts. The accounts have been hacked by scammers sending messages to innocent people to solicit funds. Please the family has no control over the accounts,”

“Let’s be watchful. Cybercrime is at an all time high. Thank you so much for your support all the way..you would be informed when we have control over the accounts. Farida.”

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 44, after battling throat cancer.