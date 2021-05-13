Singer Baba Dee has debunked reports his younger brother Sound Sultan has throat cancer.

According to multiple media reports on Wednesday, May 12th, the 44-year-old born Olanrewaju Fasasi was said to have been reportedly diagnosed with throat cancer and currently undergoing chemotherapy in the US.

However, Baba Dee has expressed surprise at the news making rounds on social media while confirming the ‘Jagbajantis’ singer is ill but does not have throat cancer.

Baba Dee, in an interview with QENng,said: “He is sick and he is getting better in New York. But throat cancer. Na lie,” the man born Dare Fasasi wrote in the message.

He did not disclose the illness the younger brother is suffering from.

Meanwhile, the veteran singer, Sound Sultan made a post on his Instagram page this morning to mark the end of the Ramadan fast.

The caption of the post seemingly acted to also debunk the rumour about his illness.

He posted a picture of himself with family and captioned post: “EID MUBARAK TO MY LOVELY Muslim brothers and sisters. .MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH ACCEPT OUR FAST As an act of Ibadah. INSTAGRAM !!! THIS IS NOT THE ONE WITH RAM .. I must not ignore the massive show of love . THANK YOU ALL. I will tell you my story myself it will be true THEN not false.”