Soun: We Lost a development agent, bridge builder – NIPOST boss, Adewusi

The Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, on Tuesday described as an agent of development, the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi (Ajagungbade III).

Adewusi also said the monarch was a bridge builder who rallied all for the purpose of unity and peace of the country.

In a statement personally signed by him, Adewusi said the monarch’s reign recorded monumental progress both in his domain, Ogbomoso and Oyo State in general.

He said the life of the late Soun is worthy of emulation, describing him as a successful businessman who rose from nothing to something.

“There are so many things to study in the life of Soun. Even before ascending the throne of his forefathers, he had made a name for himself in businesses cutting across continents.

“For a man of little formal education to train himself, develop very strong capacity and acumen for business administration, his method actually is worthy of study by those in search of knowledge to build sustainable business empires,” Adewusi said.

Recalling his years as the Oba, Adewusi said the late monarch elevated his throne and brought finesse, pride and honour to the institution of Obaship.

“He promoted the Yoruba culture far and near. He amplified the indispensable place of the traditional institutions in the affairs of a country such as Nigeria. Even amidst the corrupting influence of the political environment, Oba Oyewumi held himself high and remained untainted. He was a king in every noble dimension you could think of,” he noted

Recalling his encounter with the late monarch, Adewusi said Soun never hesitated to be blunt and straight.

He said, “I recall Baba’s bluntness and his forthrightness in speaking truth to power. During one of my closest encounters with him, Baba took his time to explain how hard work and commitment made it possible for him to achieve his age-long dream of bequeathing a lasting legacy to the young generation of Ogbomosho youth in particular and Nigeria in general.”

Praying for the entire Ogbomoso, Oyo State in general, the NIPOST boss said Oba Oyewumi indeed left a gaping vacuum.

“ I commiserate with the Governor of Oyo, Engr Seyi Makinde, the entire people of Ogbomoso land, the Gbagun Ruling House and all the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso. We shall miss him most conspicuously,” he concluded.