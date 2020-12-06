The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has commiserated with the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, over the death of his son, Pastor Olumide Oyewumi.

The governor condoled with the monarch, the royal family and the entire Ogbomosoland, praying God to grant everyone the fortitude to bear the loss of the shining star who fell in his prime.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Olumide, who was until his death a Chief Accountant at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, was a humble and kind-hearted individual.

Makinde added that though it was not possible for mortals to question God, the demise of Olumide at the age of 45 has left him with a heavy heart.

He called for prayers for the deceased’s aged parents, siblings, wife and children, saying: “Our hearts and prayers are with our father, the Soun of Ogbomosoland and his family on the death of Pastor Olumide Oyewumi.

“Sad events like this point us as mortals to the finality and absoluteness of God’s decision over our lives. We cannot question whatever God decides, but the death of our brother, a shining star and amiable individual with bright ideas and future, leaves us with heavy hearts.

“I urge the family to take heart and take solace in God who giveth and taketh, while also calling on our people to remember our Baba, the Soun of Ogbomosoland and the families Pastor Olumide left behind in their prayers.”