The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Ayede, Ogbomoso and a take-off grant of N2 billion for the new institution.

Describing the decision of the President as a welcome and timely development, the elated monarch noted that the giant developmental strides of the Federal Government are worthy of commendation.

He said Ogbomosoland, comprising five local governments, will benefit immensely from the newly established higher institution in the areas of wealth creation, employment generation, human capital development and economic growth.

Oba Oyewumi, while congratulating sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland on this remarkable achievement, called on government at all levels to make education a priority in their policy thrust in order to build a prosperous society.

In a statement signed by the nonagenarian monarch, he called on the host community to support the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and National Board for Technical Education, who will be visiting to identify and assess the readiness of the site for commencement of academic activities in earnest.

He said: “On behalf of the good people of Ogbomosoland, I convey my heartfelt and sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Ayede, Ogbomoso with a take-off grant of N2 billion.

“Mr President as you know, Ogbomoso is one of the prominent and ancient towns in Nigeria and as such, your decision to site the higher institution in my domain is a good and remarkable development.

“This new polytechnic will create employment opportunities, promote human capital development and boost economic activities in Ogbomoso and environs.

“Mr President, count on our support and prayers as you steer the affairs of the country.”

Oba Oyewumi also congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, and other stakeholders on the newly established institution.