The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, has commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, over the demise of his mother, Chief Abigail Makinde.

Extolling the virtues of the deceased, the monarch urged the Makinde family to uphold the worthy legacies of their late matriarch.

Oba Oyewumi stressed that the late Madam Abigail instilled good values in her children and loved ones, adding that the deceased was a devout christian, community leader and philanthropist.

In a statement signed by his Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, Oba Oyewumi prayed to God to rest the soul of Madam Makinde and give her family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

He said: “I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who lost his dear mother, Chief (Mrs) Abigail Makinde in the early hours of Thursday.

“The deceased was a pillar of support and source of inspiration to the womenfolk.

“She lived a purposeful life dedicated to God and humanity.

“The Makinde family as a mark of respect and honour for the deceased, must sustain the good deeds of their late matriarch.”

While sympathizing with Governor Makinde and his siblings, the paramount ruler prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and comfort the Makinde family.