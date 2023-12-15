Soun begins coronation with empowerment of 102 indigenes

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, has urged descendants to pay close attention to happenings at home and contribute their quota to its growth.

He gave the charge at the empowerment of 102 indigenes to mark the beginning of his coronation.

The ceremony is scheduled for December 19.

Oba Olaoye pledged his support to all aspiring entrepreneurs in Ogbomosoland, saying: “My doors will always be open to your concerns, aspirations and suggestions.”

The empowerment, according to the Royal Father, was championed by Ogbomoso-First Community Initiative in conjunction with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The beneficiaries, who were drawn from the five local government areas of Ogbomosoland, were given items such as industrial sewing machines, motorcycles, tricycles, deep freezers, generators and hair dryers, among other items.

The Soun-elect said: “Since my confirmation and subsequent installation as the Soun of Ogbomoso, I have emphasised consistently that the comprehensive development of Ogbomosoland would be central to my reign.

“The one we are doing today covers a total of 102 indigenes of Ogbomosoland and this is only the beginning of good things to come.

“As we progress, the nature of empowerment in tools, skills and opportunities will become diverse and applicable in the current global environment and labour market.”

The traditional ruler thanked the people for their commitment to the development of Ogbomosoland and particularly the Federal Government for its collaboration in bringing the initiative to fruition.

He said: “The people of Ogbomosoland shall continue to strengthen the existing network with the government and also build new ones.

“Through this, we shall attract more development initiatives and projects to the land.”

The Royal Father congratulated the beneficiaries, and warned them against selling the items.

Oba Olaoye said: “These are not gifts that should be taken for granted.

“They are tools that present great opportunities to unlock your potential and contribute to the economic growth of our community.

“I urge you to embrace this gesture with enthusiasm, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility and to recognise the tool given to you as coming from God.

“Remember, the success of your business ventures will not only benefit yourselves and your families, but also create jobs and opportunities for others within our city.

“For your information, a monitoring mechanism has been set up in the palace and with the O-First Group to track the utilisation of these items.

“You are also reminded that following the signed agreement, you are to guide against misuse and sale of these items as such would attract legal actions and jeopardise the interest of your guarantors.”

In his remarks, Olusegun Adekunle, the President of O-First Group, said the event was not only to celebrate the coronation of the new Soun, “but witness a testament of his commitment to improving the socio-economic status of our people in Ogbomosoland through empowerment programme and initiatives”.

The representative of the Federal Ministry of Works, Sola Gbolahan, commended the group and lawmakers for facilitating the items for the empowerment and urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

Other speakers at the event included Bolaji Adigun, Segun Odebubmi, Arinlade Jekayinfa, who also appreciated the group for deeming it fit to honour the Royal Father with such an empowerment programme.

Some of the beneficiaries in their responses appreciated Oba Olaoye and the group for counting them worthy to benefit and prayed for peaceful and productive reign of the Royal Father.