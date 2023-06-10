Sophia Momodu continues to rubbish Davido’s billionaire status

Sophia Momodu, mother of singer Davido’s first child, Imade, has said that her fears of raising a child alone has finally become her reality.

The mother of one and sister of Dele Momodu, made this known during a recent chat with followers on Instagram.

According to her, raising a child alone was her greatest fear, but sadly, that is her current situation.

Momodu said: “My worst fear has happened to me, so I don’t think anything scares me in life anymore.

“I never wanted to raise a child alone, and I am doing it now.

“So what the fuck is going to happen to me again?

“What could possibly happen to me other than my worst fear happening to me?”

This is coming days after Momodu revealed her intention to change her daughter’s surname, stating that she has been playing the role of mom and dad to Imade.