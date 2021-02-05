Sony Pictures Television’s international production division on Friday announced an exclusive first look deal with EbonyLife media.

The deal sees SPT get the exclusive first look on all new EbonyLife-controlled scripted television projects created, originated or developed by or for EbonyLife and intended for global audiences.

EbonyLife Media, which includes EbonyLife TV, EbonyLife Films and EbonyLife Studios, creates original and inspiring contents that showcases a pioneering and progressive Africa.

Audu said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Sony Pictures Television over the last few years, and we are so pleased to be deepening our partnership with them.

“Taking African storytelling to global audiences is something we are very passionate about, and this new opportunity with Sony gives us a chance to reach massive audiences worldwide with our scripted TV series.

“So get ready – we are coming to entertain and thrill you!”

Lederman said: “We are delighted to be broadening our relationship with Mo and the team at EbonyLife, who have created some of the most compelling and successful content in all of Africa.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to help bring their soulful African storytelling to platforms serving a global audience.”

This is the second deal that SPT has done with EbonyLife, following the announcement of a three-project co-development/production deal in 2018.

The first project announced as part of that development deal is a series inspired by the story of the Dahomey Warriors.

The two-year exclusive first look deal commenced in January 2021.

Sony Pictures Television is one of television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform.

In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the US, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world.

SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

Also, EbonyLife Media, headed by CEO Mo Abudu, is Nigeria’s premium media conglomerate comprising EbonyLife TV, EbonyLife Films, EbonyLife Studios and EbonyLife Place (a luxury entertainment resort).

EbonyLife Media believes in creating original and inspiring content that showcases a pioneering and progressive Africa.

The content is strongly rooted in Africa and connected to a global audience, through a shared identity and common values.

EbonyLife Media’s vision is to be the most influential storyteller of a new Africa.