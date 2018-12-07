SON seeks approval to stay at ports to check substandard imports

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria says it will reduce the importation of substandard products by 75 per cent by 2019, if permitted to stay in the ports.

Obiora Manafa, SON’s Director of Inspection and Compliance Directorate, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.

The director, who spoke against the backdrop of enforcement, told NAN that SON’s invitation to partake in cargo examination at the port was stalling its operations.

Manafa said: “It is not in our interest and that of the nation for sister operatives resident at the ports to be the one to invite us to come and do our work.

“We ought to be on ground and follow cargo documentation and releasing of same in order to get it right; as most times before we are called upon for examination a lot of infractions have been committed.

“With our stay in the port, it is possible we meet our set target of reduction of the influx of substandard goods into the country.”

According to him, 85 per cent of the goods in the market entered through the ports and, therefore, to curb such menace and nip it in the bud, the place to be is at the port.

He said that most of the hindrances the agency was faced with included under-declaration, fake documentation and forgery of SON papers to outsmart the officers.

Manafa added that SON had gone ahead to train its officers to counter all the antics of fake products importers, saying that the organisation had embarked on an awareness programme for importers to avoid seizure.

He said: “After series of awareness campaign, the organisation will embark on massive seizure and prosecution of culprits in all the nooks and crannies of the nation.”

The Nigerian Ports Authority in February 2018 reiterated that only eight Federal Government agencies were allowed to operate and have physical representation at all port locations in the country.

NPA noted that this was based on the directive of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council to ensure strict compliance with the October. 26, 2011 Presidential directive on agencies permitted to operate in the ports.

Agencies allowed representation at the ports are: Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigeria Police and Department of State Security.

Other agencies are: Nigerian Immigration Service, Port Health and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency.