SON partners freight forwarders on substandard imports

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos said it was aligning with freight forwarders to check importation of substandard goods.

It said it organised the one-day sensitisation workshop was for Maritime Stakeholders Awareness Forum to enlist the assistance of the maritime operators in the fight against substandard goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that, the theme of the workshop was “Collaboration as a Tool for Zero Substandard Import”.

Osita Aboloma, the Director-General of SON, described freight forwarders as critical in the organisation’s quest for standardisation.

The DG, represented by Mohammed kabiru, a Director in the DG’s office, said that the roles of the stakeholders in the maritime sector could not be over emphasized as the link or intermediaries between the importers and the regulator.

Aboloma said: “We therefore look forward to a more robust and lasting collaboration that will continuously create the much-desired awareness in the activities and import requirements of SON.

“Imports collaboration is the key to success since SON cannot achieve the goal of zero importation of substandard products alone.

“I therefore implore you to join us to sensitise and educate all importers and the public on the importance of quality goods and products as well as the dangers associated with substandard and life-endangering products.

“The works of standardization, quality assurance as well as campaign against the menace of substandard products remains a collaborative and partnership endeavour among SON and its stakeholders.

“That over 80 per cent of products that enter into Nigeria daily are via the Nation’s seaports and waterways. It is therefore critical to collaborate with the Maritime Sector operators.”

He said that SON’s major way of bringing the players on board the standards and quality voyage was through sensitisation/enlightenment.

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, the Founder of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders who spoke on behalf of the practitioners, said that there was need for the freight forwarders to educate their importers.

Aniebonam pledged that the message would be put to practice in order to curb importation of substandard goods in the Nigerian market.