Son of popular musician docked for alleged wife battery

Ayojimi Balogun, 33, son of popular Juju musician, Queen Ayo Balogun, was on Thursday brought before a family court in Ikeja for allegedly beating his wife.

Balogun, who resides at Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos State is charged with assaulting his wife by beating her.

Ayojimi pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajayi Emmanuel told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 30, 2022.

Emmanuel said the defendant allegedly assaulted his wife, Jennifer Balogun, 27, by beating her.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 170 and punishable under Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

Defence counsel Semilore Oluwataye, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms and promised that his client would be present at all the court proceedings.

The Magistrate, I.O. Raji admitted the defendant to a bail in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties, who must be residents of Lagos State.

Raji adjourned the case until Feb. 16 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the complainant, brought by the staff of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, appeared in court with a neck guard.