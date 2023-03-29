Son of NAN Katsina bureau chief buried in Dutse

The remains of Ishaq Abdullahi-Shugaba, the son of a member of staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has been laid to rest in Dutse.

Abdullahi Shugaba is an Assistant Editor in Chief and the state correspondent in Katsina state.

The deceased, aged about 17-years-old, died in a motor accident at Tashar-Yari on Kano-Zaria road Wednesday morning.

The Chief Imam of Takur-Sight mosque, Dutse, Sheikh Saminu Muhammad, led the funeral prayer at around 4: 30 p.m.

The Imam prayed the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

The deceased was a 200-level student at the department of Applied Chemistry in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The father said that Ishaq died on his way back to school.

Shugaba thanked the Managing Director of the agency, Buki Ponle, the management team and the entire NAN family for their condolences and prayers.

He also thanked all those who condoled with him and the family over the great loss.

Shugaba prayed to the Almighty Allah to reward everybody abundantly for standing with the family in this period.