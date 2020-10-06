Aminu Hayatu Tafida, aka Jaffa, the son of a Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a minor.

The Aide’s son, who was arraigned before a Magistrate Court on Monday, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While Tafida was remanded in the Sokoto Correctional Centre to enable the police complete their investigation and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice, four others identified as Umar Abubakar, Masa’ud Abubakar Gidado and Aliyu Shehu Kangi, were granted bail.

They were accused of involvement in the circulation of a video of the rape incident.

The case was adjourned till October 19 for mention.